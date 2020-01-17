SUTHERLIN — A projected Far West League girls basketball showdown between Brookings-Harbor and Sutherlin turned into no contest early on Friday night.
The Bulldogs jumped out to an 18-point lead after two quarters and never looked back, whipping the Bruins 48-20 at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (15-1, 3-0 FWL) has won eight straight since dropping a 50-43 nonleague game to 4A Philomath on Dec. 27. The Bulldogs, who are No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, moved up to No. 1 in the power rankings following the rout.
“We played well,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “To hold Brookings to one 3-pointer is unheard of. We did a really good job on (Lexi) Schofield.”
Schofield, the FWL player of the year last season, was held to seven points.
Junior post Amy Dickover led Sutherlin with 20 points, converting 8 of 13 free throws. Freshman guard Micah Wicks chipped in 13 points, including three 3-pointers.
“Amy has completely changed us,” Grotting said of the transfer from Douglas. “Our guards can pressure on the perimeter, and if they get beat off the dribble, having someone like Amy in there just makes it that much tougher for the offense. She causes a lot of problems and we get a lot of transition points because of her effort on defense.”
Brookings (11-5, 1-2) didn’t score in double digits in any quarter.
The Bulldogs will face defending state champion Clatskanie (11-1 overall), which is No. 1 in the coaches poll, in the MLK Showcase on Monday at Corban University in Salem. The contest is scheduled to start at 7 p.m.
“We’ll see where we stand Monday,” Grotting said.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (20) — Lexi Schofield 7, Fitzhugh 5, Jirsa 5, Pettus 2, Alexander 2, Murray 2, Crosby, Harris, Burton, Peters, Nalls. Totals 9 1-2 20.
SUTHERLIN (48) — Amy Dickover 20, Wicks 13, Haines 4, Bailey 4, Vermillion 4, Ganger 3, Masterfield, Gill. Totals 16 12-21 48.
Brookings 2 7 4 7 — 20
Sutherlin 13 14 7 14 — 48
3-Point Goals — B.H. 1 (Fitzhugh), Suth. 4 (Wicks 3, Haines 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 15, Suth. 11.
JV Score — Sutherlin 41, Brookings-Harbor 39.
