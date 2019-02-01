SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls basketball team overcame a slow first half to pull off a 50-49 upset over No. 10 Brookings-Harbor in Friday's Far West League contest.
Sutherlin (11-10, 5-2 FWL) handed the Bruins their first league loss behind the efforts of Jadyn Vermillion, who scored 14 points, and Megan Carrillo, who added 12.
Brookings (11-7, 6-1) had three players in double figures: Sydney Alexander had 15 points, Chloe McCrae scored 13, and Lexi Schofield added 12.
The Bulldogs will look to build off of their momentum as they visit South Umpqua on Tuesday.
BROOKINGS-HARBOR (49) — Sydney Alexander 15, McCrae 13, Schofield 12, Murray 5, Fitzhugh 2, Pettus 2, Nalls, Jirsa, Fulton. Totals 18 4-6 49.
SUTHERLIN (50) — Jadyn Vermillion 14, Carrillo 12, Nielsen 7, Bailey 6, Ganger 6, Masterfield 3, McHugill 2. Totals 18 5-14 50.
Brookings;18;15;8;8;—;49
Sutherlin;9;9;22;10;—;50
3-Point-Goals — B.H. 9 (Alexander 5, Schofield 3, Murray 1). Suth. 7 (Carrillo 4, Vermillion 2, Ganger 1). Total Fouls — B.H. 15, Suth. 7. Fouled Out — Schofield.
