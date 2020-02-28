SUTHERLIN — The Bulldogs weren't impressed with their performance in Friday's Class 3A playoff game following a two-week layoff.
Still, a 17-point win keeps Sutherlin's girls basketball season moving in the right direction.
Kiersten Haines took the lead role early with some 3-point shooting and the second-seeded Bulldogs were never seriously threatened after that, finishing with a 49-32 victory over No. 15 Portland Adventist at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin (23-2) advances to the state tournament, needing three wins to capture its fifth state championship in seven seasons. Josh Grotting's Bulldogs captured four consecutive 4A titles from 2014-17.
The Bulldogs, who went unbeaten in Far West League play, will face No. 7 Oregon Episcopal (20-3) or No. 10 Vale (17-8) at 8:15 p.m. Thursday in the quarterfinals at North Bend High School. The three-day tournament will also be held at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
"It feels great. I'm excited to go there and compete and see how we do," said Haines, a 5-foot-6 senior guard who hit four 3-pointers and scored 12 of her 16 points in the first quarter. "I think we have a really good shot.
"But you could tell we've been sitting for two weeks. Our timing was off, we just kind of seemed out of sync, plus we got two players back (Amy Dickover and Abigail Masterfield) that we haven't played with for a couple of weeks. It was a good learning experience ... we're ready to put this behind us and kick butt at state."
The Bulldogs made seven of their eight treys in the first half en route to a 30-16 advantage. Freshman guard Micah Wicks contributed a pair of 3s and Masterfield added one.
Wicks finished with 16 points.
Haines added her fifth 3 at the start of the fourth period, giving her 79 on the season.
"I'm always looking to be aggressive," said Haines, who missed her junior season with a torn ACL. "I'm just thankful they decided to fall this game. Once the first one goes through, the confidence goes up quite a bit and I'm not afraid to let the other ones fly."
The Bulldogs led by as many as 20 in the second half. Sutherlin was sloppy at times, committing 14 turnovers in the contest.
"Obviously we can do a lot better," Wicks said. "We put in a lot of work over 14 days, and it's hard coming off that stretch without playing any games. I definitely forgot what it was like getting back in there. Kiersten (Haines) is such a big help when it comes to scoring, so it was really good having her be able to start us off strong."
"I'm a little frustrated," admitted Grotting. "We just didn't play real well. The turnovers are a big concern, because we only average eight a game.
"At this time of the year you just want to survive and advance, so we got through one and hopefully can get a trophy at the state tournament."
Sutherlin got good games from its three seniors — Haines and reserves Carmen Ganger and Masterfield. Ganger contributed four points and three rebounds, while Masterfield chipped in three points, three rebounds and her usual tenacious defense.
"Carmen came in and played one of her better games of the year — defensively and on the boards," Grotting said. "They'd make a little run and Carmen seemed to be the kid who would get an easy backcut layin or a great rebound for us. Abby did a great job on defense. They all played like seniors."
Wicks said, "Abby's one of the best defenders in the state, in my opinion. Carmen came out and played really aggressive and played really well."
Amy Dickover, who missed the past two games with an ankle injury, returned to the starting lineup. The 6-1 junior post is not near full strength, but had four points and seven rebounds. Paige Bailey had four points and Jadyn Vermillion added two points and five rebounds.
"I thought Amy got better as the game went on," Grotting said. "The ankle seemed a lot better in the third and fourth quarter, so that was good to see. She started looking more like herself in the second half. We're going to need her next week."
No question there. Dickover entered the contest with team-leading averages of 13 points and 8 rebounds.
"Amy showed great mental toughness today," Haines said. "It's important to have her on the court, she changes everything for us on offense and defense. She's bigger and stronger than the other posts in 3A."
"I hope Amy is able to come back and play 100 percent," Wicks said. "We have to keep a good mindset and get over this rough performance we had. If we get Amy back, we're definitely a top competitor. I think we're going to be in the running (for a state championship)."
Sydney MacLachlan and Olivia Slabbert each scored eight points for the Cougars (12-12), who tied for third in the Lewis & Clark League.
Clatskanie and Sutherlin headed the the final OSAAtoday 3A coaches poll. Pleasant Hill was No. 3, followed by Brookings-Harbor, Willamina, Burns, Oregon Episcopal, Harrisburg, Vale and Santiam Christian.
PORTLAND ADVENTIST (32) — Sydney MacLachlan 8, Olivia Slabbert 8, M. MacLachlan 6, Kramer 2, McLain 2, Nagele, Brown 2, Clouse 4. Totals 12 6-8 32.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Kiersten Haines 16, Micah Wicks 16, Ganger 4, Bailey 4, Masterfield 3, Vermillion 2, Dickover 4, Richardson. Totals 17 7-12 49.
P. Adventist;7;9;9;7;—;32
Sutherlin;17;13;8;11;—;49
3-Point Goals — P.A. 2 (M. MacLachlan, S. MacLachlan), Suth. 8 (Haines 5, Wicks 2, Masterfield 1). Total Fouls — P.A. 11, Suth. 9.
