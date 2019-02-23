SALEM — Sutherlin held the Salem Academy girls basketball team to just 16 points in the first half, but the Bulldogs' offense couldn't get any outside shot to fall, and the second-seeded Crusaders pulled away in the second half for a 44-22 win to end Sutherlin's season Saturday afternoon.
The Bulldogs tried to combat the big height advantage of the Crusaders by holding the ball and trying to get good looks at 3-point line, but the strategy backfired when they could only manage a one 3-pointer and a two-pointer, both by sophomore Jadyn Vermillion in the first half and trailed 16-5 at the break.
Bulldogs coach Josh Grotting said turnovers really hurt his team's chances.
"That's a good team, they're really long, but I was really proud of our kids, we competed really hard," Grotting said.
Sutherlin (14-12) trailed by 12 points after three quarters, but got outscored 16-9 in the final period.
Vermillion scored seven points to lead the Bulldogs.
Megan Carrillo, the only senior in the starting lineup, had five points, including a 3-pointer, and four rebounds in her final game for Sutherlin.
"I feel bad for Megan because we're losing her, but these young kids are going to be pretty darn good next year. I felt we grew up a ton today," Grotting said.
Grotting said junior Paige Bailey was defended well. Sutherlin's Vermillion defended Salem Academy senior Kirsten Koehnke, one of the best point guards in the state, and played strong defense, holding her to nine points.
"Jadyn gave her everything she wanted," Grotting said. "We competed in a way we wouldn't have been able to a month ago."
Senior Grace Brown led Salem Academy (23-4) with 18 points.
The Crusaders hit 13 of 18 from the free-throw line, including 8 of 10 in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs shot only six free throws in the game, making four, and all of those in the second half.
Salem Academy will advance to the Class 3A state tournament starting Thursday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay.
SUTHERLIN (22) — Jadyn Vermillion 7, Carrillo 5, Bailey 4, Masterfield 2, McHugill 2, Nielsen 2, Ganger, Murphy, Kuxhausen, Jarman, Turner. Totals 8 4-6 22.
SALEM ACADEMY (41) — Grace Brown 18, Koehnke 9, VanderStoel 6, Campbell 6, Baker 2, Brabson, Baldree, Reid. Totals 14 13-18 41.
Sutherlin;3;2;8;9;—;22
Salem Acad.;6;10;9;16;—;41
3-Point Goals — Suth. 2 (Vermillion, Carrillo), S.A. 0. Total Fouls— Suth. 15, S.A. 9. Fouled Out — Bailey.
