Sutherlin, South Umpqua and Brookings-Harbor are all ranked in the top 10 of the Class 3A OSAAtoday girls basketball coaches poll as Far West League play opens Friday.
The Bulldogs are ranked No. 2, Brookings is No. 4 and the Lancers round out the top 10. In the OSAA’s power rankings, Sutherlin and Brookings are No. 3 and No. 4, respectively, with South Umpqua checking in at No. 11.
The race for the Far West League crown promises to be entertaining.
“Sutherlin seems like they’re starting to get on a roll. They’re probably going to be the team to beat,” Douglas coach Darwin Terry said.
The Far West would compete with the Mountain Valley Conference as the most stacked collection of teams in one Class 3A league. The Mountain Valley has Harrisburg, Pleasant Hill and Santiam Christian ranked 6-7-8 in the most recent coaches’ poll.
Tuesday, with Sutherlin playing without 2019 first-team all-FWL point guard Jadyn Vermillion, the Bulldogs hung a 30-point beating on the seventh-ranked Billies at the Dog Pound.
Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting welcomed the transfer of senior post Amy Dickover — a first-team, all-FWL player at Douglas last season — and has a talented and deep rotation as the Bulldogs look to rebound from an early playoff exit at the hands of Salem Academy last season.
“We know this league is going to be a battle, but we’re happy about that,” Grotting said. “I’d rather have that than not be tested for the next two months.”
The Bulldogs (12-1) have arguably the most talented backcourt in the state with Vermillion, senior Kiersten Haines and freshman Micah Wicks all capable of running the point on offense. Junior forward Paige Bailey is a disruptive force on defense and can become an offensive pest any given night, and seniors Abby Masterfield and Carmen Ganger can serve as the glue on either end of the floor.
“This will help,” Grotting said after his team’s 67-37 win over No. 7 Pleasant Hill Tuesday. “We’ve had a good preseason schedule, we’ve played some good teams. We’re starting to see the fruits of that now.”
In Tri City, Dusty Pires’ Lancers hope to have a thing or two to say about the FWL title as well. South Umpqua comes into league play with an 11-1 overall mark, the only blemish a 53-45 loss to Brookings this past weekend at the North Valley Winter Blast.
Led by returning seniors Shalyn Gray (second-team all-FWL) and Kyla Pires (honorable mention), the Lancers also figure to be in the middle of the league title hunt.
“Sutherlin is going to be a tough out, but we’re set to be pretty good, too,” Dusty Pires said. “I think we’re sitting pretty good. I’d definitely say ours is one of the toughest leagues.”
The Lancers have gotten large contributions from fellow seniors Skylee Gibson and Tori Lind as well as junior Amelia Ferguson.
Brookings (10-3) has not lost a game to an Oregon opponent this season, returns co-FWL player of the year in junior guard Lexi Schofield for reigning coach of the year Chris Schofield.
Douglas (4-9) hung tough with Brookings when it played in Merlin last weekend. Although the Trojans took a 61-47 loss, they were without one of their top players and are trying to get healthy as league play begins.
The Trojans, who a don’t have a single senior on the roster, have been anchored by junior captains Jazmin Lund and Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu, both of whom missed games recently with injury. Douglas is also captained by Mackenzii Phillips and Mya Skurk and gets good offensive production from sophomores Adrianna Sapp and Maleata Snuka-Polamalu. Freshman Kierra Bennett comes into league play off her best game of the season.
“Getting a look at Brookings, I thought we played them tough,” Terry said. “We’re rebuilding, so the mistakes are common, but I like what I’m seeing with the girls. We have to have our best game every night to compete.
“I’m excited. This is a very competitive league and we’re all going to be pushing each other.”
The top two teams in the FWL automatically qualify for the Class 3A state playoffs, while statewide there will be an additional four at-large berths decided by the OSAA’s power rankings among non-automatic qualifiers.
