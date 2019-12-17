Heath-permitting, the Sutherlin High School girls basketball team carries the ingredients to have a special season in the Class 3A ranks.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 5 in this week's OSAAtoday coaches' poll, won their fifth game of the season without a loss on Tuesday night, routing the Creswell Bulldogs 66-24 in a nonleague contest at the Dog Pound in Sutherlin.
Sutherlin took control of the game by outscoring Creswell 19-2 in the second quarter. The host Bulldogs shut out the visiting Bulldogs (3-4) 20-0 in the third period.
"Defensively we did a great job in the third quarter," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "We played mostly zone and our intensity picked up."
Sutherlin had four players score in double figures, led by freshman Micah Wicks with 13 points. Senior Kiersten Haines and junior Amy Dickover each scored 12 points, junior Jadyn Vermillion chipped in 11 points and junior Paige Bailey added nine.
"This group is smart, they can switch things up on the fly," Grotting said. "We're running more than in the past and it's fun to watch."
Freshman Claire Vaughn scored 11 points for Creswell.
Sutherlin has six players on its roster who have received all-league honors over the last two years.
The 5-foot-6 Haines, who was a member of the Bulldogs' state championship team as a freshman in 2017, is a two-time first-team all-league selection. She sat out her junior season with an ACL injury.
Vermillion (5-6) was a first-team all-Far West League selection last season. Abby Masterfield, a 5-7 senior, and Carmen Ganger, a 5-9 senior, each made second-team all-league.
Dickover (6-1), a transfer from Douglas, was a first-team all-FWL post. Bailey (5-8) received honorable mention all-league as a freshman.
Wicks (5-5) is among the talented freshmen in the state and gives Sutherlin another point guard.
"We're hard to guard," said Grotting, who guided the Bulldogs to four consecutive 4A state titles from 2014-17. "Amy (Dickover) is a great scorer. She does a good job on defense and is underrated as a passer and opens things up. We got (Kiersten) Haines back, who's one of the best shooters in the state.
"Micah (Wicks) runs everything for us and is wise beyond her years. She can score and create stuff for the others. Her motor never stops."
Wicks is the Bulldogs' top scorer on the season with around 14 points a game, followed by Dickover with 13 and Haines with 11.
Sutherlin will face Waldport at 3 p.m. Friday in the Willamina Tournament.
CRESWELL (24) — Claire Vaughn 11, E. Whitson 4, Quinones 3, Seiber 2, K. Whitson 2, Spriggs 2, Halgren, Grubbs, Leonard. Totals 9 5-10 24.
SUTHERLIN (66) — Micah Wicks 13, Haines 12, Dickover 12, Vermillion 11, Bailey 9, Masterfield 5, Radmer 2, Ratledge 2, Summers, Ganger. Totals 27 6-8 66.
Creswell;7;2;0;15;—;24
Sutherlin;12;19;20;15;—;66
3-Point Goals — Cre. 1 (Vaughn), Suth. 6 (Haines 3, Wicks 1, Masterfield 1, Vermillion 1). Total Fouls — Cre. 8, Suth. 6.
JV Score — Sutherlin 52, Creswell 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.