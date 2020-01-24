South Umpqua had Sutherlin in trouble in the third quarter, leading the Bulldogs by 10.
But Sutherlin rallied, took a one-point lead by the end of the period, then outscored the Lancers 13-3 in the final eight minutes to take a 49-38 Far West League girls basketball win on Friday night at the S.U. gym in Tri City.
The Bulldogs, No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, improved to 16-2 overall and 4-0 in the Far West. South Umpqua dropped to 13-3 and 2-2.
“We’re fortunate to come out with a win,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “We just didn’t play well. We didn’t match their energy in the first half, but the last two minutes of the third quarter were big for us.”
Junior post Amy Dickover finished with 20 points for Sutherlin and junior guard Jadyn Vermillion added 13. Grotting praised the defense of Paige Bailey, who also contributed seven points.
“Our girls played hard tonight. I’m proud of how they fought,” S.U. coach Dusty Pires said. “I think we had them rattled in the first two quarters. A turning point came when Shalyn Gray picked up her fourth foul (in the third quarter) and they went on an 11-0 run. We got out of rhythm offensively after that.”
Gray finished with 11 points, Kyla Pires scored nine, Amelia Ferguson contributed eight and Skylee Gibson added seven before fouling out.
The Lancers led 28-21 at halftime.
“We had way too many turnovers and they hit some shots,” Grotting said.
“Our objective was to slow down the pace and don’t play run and gun with them because they have a lot of offensive weapons,” Dusty Pires said. “We ran our offense well and got a lot of good shots.”
Coach Pires credited Dickover, who converted some key outside shots.
“Our game plan was to keep her away from the basket, but she made four or five jumpers from around 17 feet,” he said.
There was a big difference at the free-throw line, where Sutherlin made 14 of 20 attempts compared to 2 of 4 for S.U.
Both teams will be back in league play Tuesday, Sutherlin hosting Douglas and South Umpqua traveling to Brookings-Harbor.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Amy Dickover 20, Vermillion 13, Bailey 7, Haines 5, Wicks 4, Ganger, Masterfield. Totals 17 14-20 49.
SOUTH UMPQUA (38) — Shalyn Gray 11, Pires 9, Ferguson 8, Gibson 7, Lind 3, Slay, Love, Lowell. Totals 16 2-4 38.
Sutherlin 11 10 15 13 — 49
S. Umpqua 14 14 7 3 — 38
3-Point Goals — Suth. 1 (Bailey), S.U. 4 (Ferguson 2, Lind 1, Gray 1). Total Fouls — Suth. 5, S.U. 17. Fouled Out — Gibson.
JV Score — Sutherlin def. South Umpqua.
