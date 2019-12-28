COQUILLE — The Sutherlin girls basketball team bounced back from a seven-point setback to No. 1 Philomath, handing Lost River a 63-39 loss on Saturday afternoon in a nonleague game at Coquille High School.
Freshman guard Micah Wicks made three 3-point field goals and scored 16 points for the Bulldogs (8-1), who are No. 3 in the Class 3A coaches' poll. Kiersten Haines chipped in 15 points with five 3-pointers, while Jadyn Vermillion and Amy Dickover each added 11 points in the victory.
Sutherlin shot out to a 28-8 lead in the first quarter, with Haines hitting three treys and Wicks and Dickover each scoring seven points. Haines was 5 of 7 from beyond the arc in the contest.
Angela Taylor had 13 points for the 2A Raiders (5-4).
Sutherlin will meet 2A Monroe in the Crusader Classic Invitational hosted by Salem Academy on Thursday. Tipoff is scheduled for 2:30 p.m.
SUTHERLIN (63) — Micah Wicks 16, Haines 15, Vermillion 11, Dickover 11, Richardson 4, Ganger 2, Summers 2, Masterfield 1, Gill, Radmer, Bailey. Totals 22 11-14 63.
LOST RIVER (39) — Angela Taylor 13, As. Taylor 7, Roman 7, McAuliffe 7, Aguirre 4, Comacho 1, Duran. Totals 15 5-6 39.
Sutherlin;28;14;8;13;—;63
Lost River;8;6;13;12;—;39
3-Point Goals — Suth. 9 (Haines 5, Wicks 3, Vermillion 1), L.R. 4 (An. Taylor, As. Taylor, Roman, McAuliffe). Total Fouls — Suth. 8, L.R. 14.
