WILLAMINA — The Sutherlin girls basketball team has been known for its tenacious defense during the Josh Grotting era.
The visiting Bulldogs got after it on the defensive end once again on Saturday, limiting Willamina to just eight field goals in a 57-23 rout in the championship game of the Willamina Tournament.
Amy Dickover, Jadyn Vermillion and freshman Micah Wicks each scored 13 points for Sutherlin (7-0), which led 29-8 at halftime. Kiersten Haines added 11 points.
Piper Shrabel was the top scorer for the host Bulldogs (5-4) with five points.
Sutherlin entered the contest ranked No. 5 and Willamina No. 10 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll.
"The kids were up for the game and played hard the whole 32 minutes," Grotting said. "They shared the ball well and played really well defensively."
Sutherlin will host Philomath at 5:30 p.m. Friday in a nonleague contest.
SUTHERLIN (57) — Amy Dickover 13, Jadyn Vermillion 13, Micah Wicks 13, Haines 11, Ganger 5, Masterfield 2, Summers, Gill. Totals 21 10-16 57.
WILLAMINA (23) — Piper Shrabel 5, McLean 4, Rankin 4, Smith 3, Diehl 3, Schoenbachler 2, Hughes 1, Scranton, France. Totals 8 4-9 23.
Sutherlin;17;12;21;7;‚;57
Willamina;5;3;8;7;—;23
3-Point Goals — Suth. 5 (Haines 3, Wicks 1, Vermillion 1), Will. 3 (McLean, Shrabel, Smith). Total Fouls — Suth. 14, Will. 14.
