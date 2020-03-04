Junior guard Jadyn Vermillion of Sutherlin was selected the Far West League girls basketball Most Valuable Player in voting done by the coaches.
Vermillion helped the second-ranked Bulldogs go unbeaten in league play and finish 22-2 over the regular season, averaging 10.9 points, 4 assists, 3 rebounds and 2 steals a game. She's also considered a strong defensive player.
Sutherlin senior guard Kiersten Haines made the first team for the third time. Junior post Amy Dickover and freshman point guard Micah Wicks were second-team picks.
Sutherlin's Josh Grotting was named Coach of the Year.
Other first-team selections from the county included seniors Shlayn Gray and Kyla Pires of South Umpqua. Junior Paige Bailey of Sutherlin, Gray and junior Mackenzii Phillips were selected to the All-Defensive team.
Far West League
Girls Basketball All-Stars
MVP — Jadyn Vermillion, jr., Sutherlin.
Coach of the Year — Josh Grotting, Sutherlin.
First Team — Kiersten Haines, sr., Sutherlin; Jadyn Vermillion, jr., Sutherlin; Lexi Schofield, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Sierra Fitzhugh, jr., Brookings-Harbor; Shalyn Gray, sr., South Umpqua; Kyla Pires, sr., South Umpqua.
Second Team — Amy Dickover, jr., Sutherlin; Micah Wicks, fr., Sutherlin; Sidney Alexander, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Sophia Ferreira, sr., Cascade Christian; Paisley Fish, jr., Cascade Christian.
Honorable Mention — Paige Bailey, jr., Sutherlin; Avana Pettus, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Liz White, jr., Cascade Christian; Katelyn Willard, jr., Cascade Christian; Skylee Gibson, sr., South Umpqua; Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu, jr., Douglas; Adrianna Sapp, soph., Douglas; Kierra Bennett, fr., Douglas; Paige Rajagopal, soph., St. Mary's; Ryker Rothfus, soph., St. Mary's.
All-Defensive Team — Paige Bailey, jr., Sutherlin; Alonna Nalls, sr., Brookings-Harbor; Neha Jospeh, jr., Cascade Christian; Shalyn Gray, sr., South Umpqua; Mackenzii Phillips, jr., Douglas; Morgan Dole, fr., St. Mary's.
