SUTHERLIN — Cascade Christian gave Sutherlin a tougher challenge this time, but the Bulldogs remained unbeaten in Far West League girls basketball with a 49-36 win on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
The Bulldogs, who are No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, improved to 19-2 overall and 7-0 in league.
Senior guard Kiersten Haines scored 14 points for Sutherlin, which was without starting post Amy Dickover (ankle). The Bulldogs got 13 points from freshman Micah Wicks, 11 from Paige Bailey and seven from Jadyn Vermillion.
Katelyn Willard scored 15 points for the Challengers (10-10, 3-4).
"It was kind of an ugly game," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "(Cascade Christian) shot the ball better than they did the first time against us and we gave them too many second chance points."
Sutherlin can clinch the outright FWL title Friday with a win at No. 5 Brookings-Harbor (15-5, 5-2).
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (36) — Katelyn Willard 15, Fish 13, Ferreira 4, White 2, Hagloch 2, Holt, Joseph. Totals 12 10-12 36.
SUTHERLIN (49) — Kiersten Haines 14, Wicks 13, Bailey 11, Vermillion 7, Masterfield 2, Ganger 2. Totals 19 6-12 49.
C. Christian;6;12;11;7;—;36
Sutherlin;12;17;13;7;—;49
3-Point Goals — C.C. 2 (Willard), Suth. 5 (Wicks 2, Haines 2, Bailey 1). Total Fouls — C.C. 15, Suth. 15. Fouled Out — White.
JV Score — Sutherlin 47, Cascade Christian 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.