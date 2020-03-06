NORTH BEND — That was a classic, when grading the entertainment and competitive value of this game.
Like two prizefighters in the ring, second-seeded Sutherlin and No. 10 Vale traded punches for 36 minutes in Thursday night’s quarterfinal round of the Class 3A state girls basketball tournament.
The Bulldogs delivered the knockout blow in overtime, outscoring the Vikings 16-7 in the four-minute period to earn a 66-57 victory at North Bend High School.
“They’re definitely a very tough team,” said junior guard Jadyn Vermillion, who was selected Sutherlin’s Moda Health Player of the Game after finishing with a game-high 29 points while not coming off the floor. “They’re strong and work really hard, and don’t roll over. It was just a battle.”
“Just a lot of adrenaline right now,” junior forward Paige Bailey added with a smile. “They’re a really aggressive team and we just brought that much more passion on the floor to pull out the W.”
The Bulldogs won’t have much time to savor the win, because they have to bounce back for a semifinal contest against No. 6 Burns (23-5) at 3:15 p.m. Friday at Marshfield High School in Coos Bay. The Hilanders defeated No. 3 Pleasant Hill 50-38 in a quarterfinal earlier Thursday.
No. 1 Clatskanie (21-2) and No. 5 Brookings-Harbor (20-6) square off at 1:30 p.m. in the other semifinal.
Vale (17-9) had Sutherlin on the ropes early in the fourth quarter, holding an eight-point lead with 6:15 remaining following a pair of free throws by Matyson Siddoway.
The Bulldogs lost two starters who each were whistled for their fifth fouls — junior post Amy Dickover departed with 5:30 left and freshman point guard Micah Wicks fouled out with 2:59 to go.
“I had all the confidence in the world in my girls,” Sutherlin guard Kiersten Haines said. “I knew Abby (Masterfield) and Carmen (Ganger) were ready to get out there and give it their all. They got some good stops when we needed them and remained composed on offense. They stepped up and did their part.”
Sutherlin, led by Vermillion, fought back. The Far West League’s most valuable player scored six straight points, hitting a 3-pointer, converting one of two free throws and adding a layup as the Bulldogs regained the lead at 50-49 with 1:26 remaining in regulation.
Emersyn Johnson, who was Vale’s top scorer with 25 points — 20 coming after halftime — made one of two foul shots to tie it with 9.2 seconds on the clock. Sutherlin got a good shot to win it, but Vermillion’s attempt inside bounced off the rim.
The Vikings took a four-point lead in overtime, but Sutherlin outscored them 13-2 the rest of the way.
Haines connected on her only 3-pointer of the game off a pass from Vermillion, giving the Bulldogs the advantage for good at 58-57 with 1:34 left.
Vermillion made one of two foul shots, then Bailey came up with a steal and was fouled with 36.1 seconds on the clock. She hit both shots to make it 61-57.
Siddoway missed from beyond the arc, then was called for an intentional foul on Haines, who knocked down both free shots to give the Bulldogs a 63-57 cushion with 0:22 left.
Sutherlin retained possession and Vermillion closed the deal with a layup with 16 seconds remaining.
“We overcame a lot of adversity and that’s our kids. I’m super proud of them,” Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. “That’s not a matchup we wanted. (Vale) is a good team and it was too bad somebody had to lose that game.”
Grotting called the Vikings a “darkhorse around the state” and his assessment was spot on.
“Vale is tough, man,” Haines said. “They should’ve been a two or three (seed). I’m just glad we could battle with them and get the win in the end.”
“I’m pretty disappointed,” Vale coach Jason Johnson said. “The kids played hard, we just didn’t execute real well down the stretch and let one get away from us.”
Vermillion scored 17 points in the second half and overtime. She was 9 of 14 from the field, 10 of 16 at the charity stripe, grabbed seven rebounds, dished out five assists and made five steals.
“They were in trouble and we couldn’t stay in front of her (Vermillion),” Jason Johnson said. “She just kept attacking that rim. She gets the game ball, in my opinion. She did a really nice job for them.”
“I was getting a little nervous (when we were down eight),” Bailey said. “I knew we have great shooters and Jadyn is the fastest kid around. We still had three minutes left and we can score eight points. No biggy.
“Jadyn definitely outhustled her girl, offensively and defensively. She knows what to do at the right time.”
Vermillion deflected the credit, calling it a team effort.
“I wouldn’t say I did (take over),” she said. “I felt like we all worked as a team. I had the ball, but we all worked together to get done what was happening. Abby (Masterfield) and Carmen (Ganger) worked hard to fill Micah’s and Amy’s spots.
“They cleared out for me to drive. They put the ball in my hands, they trust me with it. I had to do what they wanted me to.”
The Bulldogs got scoring contributions from all seven of their players that got on the floor. Bailey was 7-for-8 at the foul line and finished with 13 points, eight rebounds and two steals.
“Paige doesn’t get enough credit for what she does,” Grotting said. “She’s a tough kid, she’s battling. She came up with that big steal when we needed it and hit some big free throws.”
Siddoway scored 15 of her 20 points for Vale in the first half, including three treys.
Sutherlin faces another physical Eastern Oregon League club in Burns. The Hilanders got 19 points, 11 rebounds and five blocked shots from 5-10 junior Allie Hueckman and eight points and 14 boards from 5-10 sophomore Kaitlyn Wright in its win over Pleasant Hill.
“I’m a little tired,” Vermillion said. “Overtime is draining, but I’ll be good to go tomorrow.”
VALE (57) — Emersyn Johnson 6-19 12-16 25, Wolfe 1-4 0-1 2, McGourty 0-7 0-4 0, Cleaver 1-3 1-2 3, Siddoway 7-16 3-3 20, R. Johnson 0-1 0-0 0, Jacobs 2-6 0-2 6, Rodgers 0-2 1-2 1. Totals 17-58 17-30 57.
SUTHERLIN (66) — Jadyn Vermillion 9-14 10-16 29, Bailey 3-6 7-8 13, Dickover 2-10 1-2 5, Wicks 2-8 0-0 4, Haines 2-11 2-2 7, Ganger 1-2 0-1 3, Masterfield 2-3 1-2 5. Totals 21-54 21-31 66.
Vale 14 13 15 8 7 — 57
Sutherlin 14 14 9 13 16 — 66
3-Point Goals — Vale 6-20 (Siddoway 3-6, McGourty 0-3, E. Johnson 1-5, R. Johnson 0-1, Jacobs 2-5). Suth. 3-13 (Vermillion 1-1, Ganger 1-1, Haines 1-6, Bailey 0-2, Wicks 0-2, Masterfield 0-1). Total Fouls — Vale 20, Suth. 20. Fouled Out — E. Johnson, Siddoway, Dickover, Wicks. Technical Foul — Sutherlin coach Grotting. Rebounds — Vale 47 (Siddoway 14), Suth. 39 (Bailey 8). Assists — Vale 11 (E. Johnson 4), Suth. 10 (Wicks, Vermillion 5). Turnovers — Vale 16, Suth. 12.
