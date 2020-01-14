MEDFORD — Junior post Amy Dickover scored 19 points and Sutherlin used a strong start to hand Cascade Christian a 55-28 loss on Tuesday night in a Far West League girls basketball game.
The Bulldogs, ranked No. 2 in the Class 3A coaches poll, improved to 14-1 overall and 2-0 in the FWL.
Kiersten Haines finished with 13 points, including three 3-pointers, and Paige Bailey added 11 points with two treys for Sutherlin.
Katelyn Willard and Sophie Ferreira each scored eight points for the Challengers (8-6, 1-1).
"Amy Dickover had a fantastic game and didn't have to play in the fourth quarter," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "Paige Bailey picked up the scoring slack for us. We pounded the ball inside and made it tough on them."
Sutherlin will host Brookings-Harbor at 7 p.m. Friday. The Bruins are No. 5 in the coaches poll.
SUTHERLIN (55) — Amy Dickover 19, Bailey 11, Haines 13, Wicks 7, Vermillion 3, Gill 2, Ganger, Richardson, Masterfield. Totals 21 5-12 55.
CASCADE CHRISTIAN (28) — Katelyn Willard 8, Sophie Ferreira 8, Fish 6, Joseph 2, White 2, Hogloch 2, Sweem, Holt, Clark. Totals 10 7-11 28.
Sutherlin;19;15;7;14;—;55
C. Christian;5;9;7;7;—;28
3-Point Goals — Suth. 6 (Haines 3, Bailey 2, Wicks 1), C.C. 1 (Willard). Total Fouls — Suth. 15, C.C. 14. Fouled Out — Ganger, Willard.
JV Score — Sutherlin 55, St. Mary's 32
