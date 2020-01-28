SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls basketball team had its way with Douglas on Tuesday night at the Dog Pound.
Amy Dickover and Kiersten Haines each scored 20 points as the Bulldogs posted a 68-27 rout in a Far West League game.
Sutherlin (17-2, 5-0 FWL), which is No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll, holds a two-game lead over Brookings-Harbor and Cascade Christian following the first round of league play.
Jadyn Vermillion contributed eight points and Paige Bailey chipped in seven for Sutherlin, which led 39-16 at halftime. Dickover, playing against her former team, scored 10 points in the first quarter and Haines had 10 in the second period.
"It's a good win. Puts us in a good spot halfway through league," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "Amy is playing really well right now."
Maleata Snuka-Polamalu led the Trojans (7-12, 2-3) with 12 points and Adrianna Sapp contributed five.
Sutherlin hosts St. Mary's and Douglas hosts South Umpqua Friday.
DOUGLAS (27) — Maleata Snuka-Polamalu 12, Sapp 5, Mi. Snuka-Polamalu 4, Skurk 2, Phillips 2, Bennett 2, Thorp, Powell. Totals 12 2-9 27.
SUTHERLIN (68) — Kiersten Haines 20, Amy Dickover 20, Vermillion 8, Bailey 8, Ganger 4, Wicks 4, Richardson 4, Summers, Gill, Radmer. Totals 27 9-11 68.
Douglas;7;9;4;7;—;27
Sutherlin;20;19;16;13;—;68
3-Point Goals — Dou. 1 (Ma. Polamalu), Suth. 5 (Haines 3, Bailey 2). Total Fouls — Dou. 9, Suth. 9.
JV Score — Sutherlin 42, Douglas 31.
