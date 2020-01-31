SUTHERLIN — The league-leading Sutherlin Bulldogs jumped out to a 32-point halftime lead and cruised to a 66-30 win over the St. Mary's Crusaders on Friday in a Far West girls basketball game at the Dog Pound.
Junior guard Jadyn Vermillion scored 18 points for the Bulldogs (18-2, 6-0 FWL), who are No. 2 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches poll. Paige Bailey had 13 points and freshman Micah Wicks added 11 in the win.
Ryker Rothfus led the Crusaders (1-17, 0-6) with nine points.
"Our two seniors (Carmen Ganger and Abby Masterfield) did a great job off the bench tonight. They played with a lot of energy and effort," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "Paige (Bailey) had one of her best all-around games."
Sutherlin will host Cascade Christian Tuesday.
ST. MARY'S (30) — Ryker Rothfus 9, Poisson 6, Rajagopal 5, Christman 4, Dunn 4, Mejia 2, Conner, Young, Dole, Snyder. Totals 12 5-8 30.
SUTHERLIN (66) — Jadyn Vermillion 18, Bailey 13, Wicks 11, Dickover 5, Richardson 6, Masterfield 4, Ganger 3, Gill 2, Summers 2, Haines 2, Radmer. Totals 28 5-10 66.
St. Mary's;9;4;4;13;—;30
Sutherlin;21;24;11;10;—;66
3-Point Goals — S.M. 1 (Rajagopal), Suth. 5 (Wicks 2, Vermillion 2, Bailey 1). Total Fouls — S.M. 10, Suth. 9.
JV Score — Sutherlin 42, St. Mary's 25.
