ELKTON — Aspyn Luzier posted a game-high 15 points with five assists, and the No. 10-ranked Elkton girls capped their Skyline League season with a 55-17 victory over visiting New Hope Christian Saturday night at Grimsrud Gym.
Sadie Olson added 10 points and Margaret Byle had a game-high 14 rebounds for the Elks (16-5, 8-2 Skyline), who have clinched second place in the Skyline North Division and will face Riddle (third in the South) in the Skyline League playoffs in two weeks.
Elkton will have a final nonleague game in Falls City Saturday, taking on Dufur at 6 p.m.
NEW HOPE CHRISTIAN (17) — Ashley Yunker 8, McClintick 6, Barnett 2, Huttema 1, Chamberlain, Shafer, Boonyokbundit, Z. Li, A. Li. Totals 8-41 1-7 17.
ELKTON (55) — Aspyn Luzier 15, Olson 10, Halstead 8, McCall 6, Humphries 6, Ma. Byle 4, Carnes 3, Brar 3, Me. Byle, Williamson, Peters, Peacock. Totals 24-65 5-9 55.
NHC;4;3;4;6;—;17
Elkton;19;17;10;9;—;55
3-Point Goals — NHC 0, Elk. 2 (Luzier). Total Fouls — NHC 9, Elk. 13. Rebounds — NHC 26, Elk. 42 (Ma. Byle 14).
JV Score — Elkton 37, Falls City 31.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.