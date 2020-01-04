DAYS CREEK — Ashtyn Slater had a game-high 16 points and Days Creek pulled away in the third quarter for a 48-33 nonleague girls basketball victory over visiting Glide Saturday night.
Moriah Michaels added 11 points, nine rebounds and five steals for the Wolves (5-5), while Joleen Crume chipped in eight points, six rebounds and five steals. Days Creek blew open a tie game at halftime by outscoring Glide 16-4 in the third quarter.
Jazmine Rams had eight points and Kylie Anderson added seven for the Wildcats (2-7).
Days Creek returns to Skyline League play Tuesday at home with North Douglas, and Glide will visit South Umpqua in a nonleague game Wednesday.
GLIDE (33) — Jazmine Rams 8, Anderson 7, Ranger 6, Michel 5, Livingston 3, Stiles 2, Markillie 2, Towne, Auty, Jones, Burford. Totals 15 2-6 33.
DAYS CREEK (48) — Ashtyn Slater 16, Michaels 11, Crume 8, Newton 3, Jandura 3, Kruzic 2, Wheeler 1, Leodoro, Ketchum, Stufflebeam. Totals 15 14-18 48.
Glide;8;12;4;9;—;33
Days Creek;5;15;16—;12
3-Point Goals — Glide 1 (Michel), D.C. 4 (Slater 2, Jandura 1, Michaels 1). Total Fouls — Glide 16, D.C. 14. Fouled Out — Michaels.
