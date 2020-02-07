MEDFORD — Freshman Kierra Bennett had 13 points, nine rebounds and five steals, but the Douglas girls were forced into 25 turnovers, keeping them from getting over the hump in a 61-55 Far West League loss at St. Mary's Friday night.
"We had some chances, but we had some shots that just wouldn't fall," Douglas coach Darwin Terry said. "The girls played hard to the end, we just had some self-inflicted wounds."
Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu had 13 points and nine rebounds for the Trojans (8-14, 3-5 FWL), while Maleata Snuka-Polamalu and Adrianna Sapp each scored seven.
Douglas visits Cascade Christian in Medford Tuesday.
DOUGLAS (55) — Kierra Bennett 13, Milaneta Snuka-Polamalu 13, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 7, Sapp 7, Lund 6, Skurk 4, Phillips 3, Thorp 2, Powell. Totals 19 14-23 55.
ST. MARY’S (61) — Ryker Rothfus 19, Dole 18, Lippert 8, Rajagopal 4, Christman 4, Conner 2, Young 2, Poisson 2, Mejia 2. Totals 20 16-37 61.
Douglas;13;8;13;21;—;55
St. Mary’s;17;9;11;24;—;61
3-Point Goals — Doug. 3 (Bennett 2, Ma. Snuka-Polamalu 1), S.M. 5 (Lippert 2, Dole 2, Rajagopal) 1. Total Fouls — Doug. 23, S.M. 18. Fouled Out — Sapp, Skurk, Christman.
JV Score — Douglas 45, St. Mary’s 23.
