JEFFERSON — Gabriella Parnell scored a career-high 15 points, but Oakland lost the battle at the free-throw line, dropping a 54-50 Central Valley Conference girls basketball game at Jefferson Tuesday night.
Oakland (7-9, 1-4 CVC) rallied from a nine-point deficit in the fourth quarter to pull within 51-50 with 30 seconds to go. With a chance to tie or take the lead at the line, the Oakers missed the front end of a one-and-one and Jefferson made its free throws down the stretch.
The Oakers were 7-for-17 from the line, while the Lions hit 14 of their 22 attempts.
"It was just a tale of free-throw shooting, for the second game in a row," said Oakland coach Don Witten, whose team also struggled at the line in a 37-31 loss at Regis Saturday.
Sophomore Fontelle Witten had 13 points and five steals for the Oakers, who also got seven rebounds from Taylor Yard.
Oakland visits Oakridge in a CVC contest Wednesday.
OAKLAND (50) — Gabriella Parnell 15, Witten 13, Yard 5, Oberman 5, Baird 4, Vogel-Hunt 3, Bean 2, Collins 3, Brownson, Pfaff. Totals 19 7-17 50.
JEFFERSON (54) — Kayla Bruce 16, N. Wilson 10, Wusstig 10, Case 9, Garland 5, Cheever 2, Courtney 2, N. Bruce. Totals 17 14-22 54.
Oakland;10;14;12;14;—;50
Jefferson;17;12;13;12;—;54
3-Point Goals — Oak. 5 (Witten 2, Vogel-Hunt 1, Parnell 1, Collins 1), Jeff. 6 (Case 2, K. Bruce 2, Wusstig 1, Garland 1). Total Fouls — Oak. 22, Jeff. 16.
JV Score — Jefferson 37, Oakland 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.