RIDDLE — Riddle's girls basketball team lost to Umpqua Valley Christian, 30-23, on Tuesday night in a Skyline League game.
The Monarchs earned their first league win.
Eden Crouse led UVC (7-14, 1-10 North) with eight points, while Liz Jarvis and Tyla Elam added six points apiece.
Katarina Schartner led Riddle (1-17, 0-10 South) with 10 points before fouling out. Katie Langdon had eight points.
"We played good defensively, but our shots were off tonight," Riddle coach Darci Shivers said.
UVC hosts Days Creek on Saturday. Riddle hosts New Hope Christian on Friday.
UMPQUA VALLEY CHRISTIAN (30) — Eden Crouse 8, Jarviz 6, Elam 6, T. Bendele 5, Long 3, Goetzke 2, Bancroft, S. Bendele. Totals 11 8-20 30.
RIDDLE (23) — Katarina Schartner 10, Langdon 8, Renfro 4, Miles 1, Black, McCartt. Totals 11 1-4 23.
UVC;6;5;12;7;—;30
Riddle;4;4;10;5;—;23
3-Point Goals — UVC 0, Rid. 0. Total Fouls — UVC 12, Rid. 16. Fouled Out — Schartner.
