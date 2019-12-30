LOWELL — Sophomore guard Alison Van Loon had 12 points, five rebounds, seven steals and five assists as the Yoncalla girls continued their strong start to the season with a 46-28 nonleague victory at Lowell Monday night.
Kaleigh Soto scored a game-high 19 points and had four steals for the Eagles (8-2), who led 28-17 at the half. Soto and Van Loon each had a pair of 3-pointers in the contest, while freshman Nichole Noffsinger also had a trey as part of her nine points and eight rebounds. Ashley Powers pulled down six boards and added five points.
Yoncalla tips off Skyline League play at Glendale Friday night.
YONCALLA (46) — Kaleigh Soto 19, Van Loon 12, Noffsinger 9, Powers 5, Elam 1, Harman. Totals 15 11-22 46.
LOWELL (28) — Lucy Plahn 8, Johnson 7, A. Chapman 6, Ly. Plahn 4, K. Chapman 2, Gutzman-Fields 1, Thurman. Totals 11 4-15 28.
Yoncalla;16;12;8;10;—;46
Lowell;7;10;7;4;—;28
3-Point Goals — Yon. 5 (Soto 2, Van Loon 2, Noffsinger 1), Low. 2 (Johnson, Ly. Plahn). Total Fouls — Yon. 12, Low. 17.
