YONCALLA — Alison Van Loon had 18 points — 14 coming in the first half — and added six steals and five assists to lead the Yoncalla girls to a 44-31 nonleague win over the visiting Sutherlin junior varsity Thursday at Duncan Court.
Freshman Nichole Noffsinger added 10 points and four steals for the Eagles, who improved to 7-1 overall. Ashley Powers had a season-high 10 points to go with five rebounds and five steals for Yoncalla.
Mariah Summers and Jaden Ratledge led the Bulldogs with nine points each.
Yoncalla visits Regis next Friday.
SUTHERLIN JV (31) — Mariah Summers 9, Jaden Ratledge 9, Gill 7, Richardson 4, Radmer 2, Powell, Snow, Laycock-Burdett. Totals 13 5-13 31.
YONCALLA (44) — Alison Van Loon 18, Powers 10, Noffsinger 10, Elam 3, Harman 3, Record, Martinez-Gray, Wise. Totals 17 8-24 44.
Sutherlin JV;3;14;8;6;—;31
Yoncalla;16;15;4;9;—;44
3-Point Goals — Suth. JV 0, Yon. 2 (Van Loon). Total Fouls — Suth. JV 18, Yoncalla 12. Fouled Out — Ratledge.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.