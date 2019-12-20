WILLAMINA — Jadyn Vermillion turned in her best offensive game in a Sutherlin girls basketball uniform on Friday.
The junior guard scored a career-high 36 points with three 3-pointers as the unbeaten Bulldogs handed Waldport a 67-41 loss in the first round of the Willamina Tournament.
Sutherlin, which is No. 5 in the OSAAtoday Class 3A coaches' poll, moved to 6-0 on the season. The Bulldogs will face No. 10 Willamina at 4 p.m. Saturday for the tournament title.
Vermillion, who fouled out, scored 12 points in the fourth quarter and had 11 in the third. She just missed the school single-game record of 38 points set by Miranda Mendenhall in 2014.
"It's just a confidence thing (with Jadyn). We knew she could do it," Sutherlin coach Josh Grotting said. "She hit a few shots early and I think that changed her outlook."
Junior post Amy Dickover added 18 points for the Bulldogs and Kiersten Haines chipped in six.
"Amy had a great game," Grotting said. "My guess is she had close to 20 rebounds."
Charity Smith scored 14 points for the Irish (2-5).
WALDPORT (41) — Charity Smith 14, Pickner 11, Walch 6, McSharry 5, Dooley 3, Thomas 2, Ritchey 2, Dunn, Wilson. Totals 14 9-20 41.
SUTHERLIN (67) — Jadyn Vermillion 36, Dickover 18, Haines 6, Ganger 3, Wicks 2, Masterfield 2, Gill, Summers, Radmer. Totals 28 5-8 67.
Waldport;5;10;8;18;—;41
Sutherlin;25;5;23;14;—;67
3-Point Goals — Wald. 4 (Walch 2, Smith 2), Suth. 6 (Vermillion 3, Haines 2, Ganger 1). Total Fouls — Wald. 9, Suth. 15. Fouled Out — Vermillion.
