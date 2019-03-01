Vernonia defeated Oakland, 50-38, in Friday's OSAA Class 2A girls basketball state tournament consolation game, ending the Oakers' season.
Oakland senior Hadley Brooksby scored 21 points and had five rebounds and five steals in the contest at Pendleton High School.
Fellow senior Grace Witten was the only other Oaker to score in double digits, adding 11 points and five rebounds.
No. 15 Vernonia (16-10 overall) outplayed third-seeded Oakland (24-5) in nearly every aspect of the game. The Loggers outrebounded the Oakers, 38-19, had eight more assists and shot nearly 48 percents from the field, compared to Oakland's 32 percent.
Brooklynn Walters led Vernonia with 27 points, including three 3-pointers, and Jordan Walters scored 10.
Vernonia will go up against No. 9 Central Linn in the fourth-place game at 10:45 a.m. Saturday at the Pendleton Convention Center.
Oakland will lose five seniors to graduation: Kaylee Simonson, Brooksby, Cassidy Jones, Grace Witten and Hannah Cagle.
VERNONIA (50) — Brooklynn Walters 12-18 0-0 27, Butcher 0-1 0-0 0, Everett 1-4 2-2 4, Ely 1-3 0-0 2, J. Walters 4-10 1-1 10, Hartman 2-6 3-6 7, Hill 0-0 0-1 0. Totals 20-42 6-10 50.
OAKLAND (38) — Hadley Brooksby 8-21 3-4 21, Parnell 1-3 0-0 3, Jones 1-4 1-3 3, Bean 0-2 0-0 0, G. Witten 5-13 0-0 11, Simonson 0-0 0-0 0, Baird 0-0 0-0 0, Cagle 0-0 0-0 0, E. Witten 0-2 0-0 0, Collins 0-0 0-0 0, Yard 0-2 0-0 0. Braack 0-0 0-0 0. Totals 15-47 4-7 38.
Vernonia;16;13;8;13;—;50
Oakland;12;8;7;11;—;38
3-Point Goals — Ver. 4-10 (B. Walters 3-6, J. Walters 1-2, Everett 0-1, Hartman 0-1), Oak. 4-14 (Brooksby 2-6, Parnell 1-3, G. Witten 1-3, Bean 0-1, E. Witten 0-1). Rebounds — Ver. 38 (B. Walters, Everett 8), Oak. 19 (Brooksby, G. Witten 5). Total Fouls — Ver. 13, Oak. 15. Assists — Ver. 14 (Everett 6), Oak. 6 (Parnell 2). Turnovers — Ver. 25, Oak. 17. Steals — Ver. 7 (Everett 3), Oak. 16 (Brooksby 5).
