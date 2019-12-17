EUGENE — Senior post Natalie Willoughby scored 21 points and Willamette handed Roseburg a 55-29 nonconference girls basketball loss on Tuesday night.
Makenzie Crawford and Whitney Young each added 10 points for the Class 5A Wolverines (3-2), who outscored the Indians 30-7 in the second half.
Senior post Rylee Russell scored a season-high 10 points for Roseburg (1-5). Ericka Allen and Jazmyn Murphy each had six points.
"We played pretty good defense in the first half," Roseburg coach Dane Tornell said. "But the third quarter continues to be a nemesis. Willoughby is a force. I actually felt we did a pretty good job on her."
The Tribe will host Mountain View of Bend Friday in a nonleague contest.
ROSEBURG (29) — Rylee Russell 10, Allen 6, Murphy 6, Vredenburg 4, White 3, Anderson, Knudson, Miller. Totals 8 8-13 29.
WILLAMETTE (55) — Natalie Willoughby 21, Crawford 10, Young 10, Evans 6, Lee 4, Cox 2, Gayle 2, Blackburn, Coffman. Totals 24 2-6 55.
Roseburg;8;14;4;3;—;29
Willamette;14;11;15;15;—;55
3-Point Goals — Rose. 3 (Russell 2, Allen 1), Will. 5 (Young 2, Evans 2, Willoughby 1). Total Fouls — Rose. 10, Will. 13.
JV Score — Willamette 49, Roseburg 33.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.