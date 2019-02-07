JEFFERSON — The Oakland girls basketball team kept its share of first place in the Central Valley Conference with a 62-23 rout of Jefferson on Wednesday night.
Senior Grace Witten led the second-ranked Oakers (22-2, 12-1 CVC) with 20 points, hitting three of her four 3-pointers in the first quarter.
Hadley Brooksby added 13 points and five steals, while Cassidy Jones contributed a double-double with 11 points, 11 rebounds and five assists. Hannah Cagle and Gabby Parnell each scored five points.
Kayla Bruce scored eight points for the Lions (6-15, 4-9), who trailed 40-11 at halftime. The Oakers' defense forced 34 turnovers.
"A workmanlike game," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "We got the jump on them in the first quarter and shot really well. Our defense was good. We got the second group in and got the starters some rest, so it was a good night."
Oakland is tied with No. 3 Monroe (20-3, 12-1), which defeated Central Linn 54-41 Wednesday.
The Oakers host Lowell on senior night Friday to end the regular season.
OAKLAND (62) — Grace Witten 20, Brooksby 13, Jones 11, Cagle 5, Parnell 5, Braack 4, Yard 2, F. Witten 2, Simonson, Baird, Collins, Bean. Totals 25-54 5-7 62.
JEFFERSON (23) — Kayla Bruce 8, Cheever 6, Case 5, Garland 4, Hall, Courtney, N. Bruce, Wilson. Totals 8-39 5-12 23.
Oakland;26;14;15;7;—;62
Jefferson;7;4;2;10;—;23
3-Point Goals — Oak. 7 (Witten 4, Brooksby 1, Cagle 1, Parnell 1), Jeff. 2 (Bruce, Case). Total Fouls — Oak. 10, Jeff. 8.
JV Score — Oakland 36, Jefferson 28.
