LEBANON — Junior post Taylor Yard posted a double-double, leading the Oakland girls basketball team to a 37-24 victory over East Linn Christian on Friday night in a Central Valley Conference game.
Yard finished with game highs of 14 points and 16 rebounds. Freshman Tiana Oberman added nine points for the Oakers (10-10, 4-5 CVC).
Brooklyn Garber scored 10 points for the Eagles (5-14, 1-8), who were shut out by Oakland in the third quarter.
"We didn't play all that well in the first half," Oakland coach Don Witten said. "Our decision-making could've been better, we turned the ball over too much. We clamped down on defense in the third quarter. Gabby (Parnell) and Tiana (Oberman) did a solid job on Ellie Roth (ELC's top offensive player)."
Oakland will host Oakridge Tuesday.
OAKLAND (37) — Taylor Yard 14, Oberman 9, Baird 5, Parnell 3, Witten 2, Brownson 2, Bean 1, Pfaff 1, Vogel-Hunt, Collins, Braack. Totals 13-36 10-21 37.
EAST LINN CHRISTIAN (24) — Brooklyn Garber 10, Strawn 4, Lacy 2, Fillis 2, Wyatt 2, Grunerud 2, Roth 1, Jayne 1, Menguita, Morton. Totals 9-36 5-8 24.
Oakland;9;10;5;13;—;37
ELC;5;12;0;7;—;24
3-Point Goals — Oak. 1 (Oberman), ELC 1 (Garber). Total Fouls — Oak. 15, ELC 16.
JV Score — Oakland 18, East Linn Christian 12.
