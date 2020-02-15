PORT ORFORD — The Yoncalla girls basketball team rallied from a 13-0 first-quarter deficit, but couldn't complete its comeback in a 36-28 Skyline League loss Friday night.
The loss, coupled with Days Creek's 46-27 win over New Hope Christian, eliminated the Eagles from the Skyline playoffs as the fourth-place team in the North Division.
Kaleigh Soto had 10 points and Nichole Noffsinger added eight for Yoncalla, which ended the season at 14-8 overall and 5-6 in league play.
The South Division-champion Cruisers (15-8) will face either Riddle or Days Creek in the Skyline League tournament Friday at 5 p.m. at Sutherlin High School.
YONCALLA (28) — Kaleigh Soto 10, Noffsinger 8, Record 4, Van Loon 4, Harman, Elam, Powers. Totals 12 2-7 28.
PACIFIC/POWERS (36) — Trinidy Blanton 11, White 9, Hall 6, Griffiths 4, Vincent 4, Lee 2, Sanders, Lang, Cruz, Krantz, Guerin, Stallard. Totals 15 6-14 36.
Yoncalla;0;11;4;13;—;28
Pacific;13;7;8;8;—;36
3-Point Goals — Yon. 2 (Soto), Pac//Pow. 0. Total Fouls — Yon. 16, Pac./Pow. 17. Fouled Out — Harman.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.