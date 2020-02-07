YONCALLA — Kaleigh Soto had 15 points and Alison Van Loon added 14 points, eight assists and four steals as the Yoncalla girls earned a 52-37 Skyline League girls basketball victory over visiting Camas Valley Friday night.
Nichole Noffsinger chipped in 11 points and eight rebounds for the Eagles (14-7, 5-5 North), and Hannah Harman added nine points and 11 boards.
Joy DeRoss had a game-high 20 points and Bella Pool hit three 3-pointers for nine points to pace the Hornets (8-13, 3-8 South).
Yoncalla closes out the regular season Friday against Pacific/Powers in Port Orford. Camas Valley will close out its regular season Saturday at home with Days Creek.
CAMAS VALLEY (37) — Joy DeRoss 20, Pool 9, Holmgren 4, Hill 2, C. DeRoss 2, Roberson, Chandler, Pohl. Totals 16 2-11 37.
YONCALLA (52) — Kaleigh Soto 15, Van Loon 14, Noffsinger 11, Harman 9, Record 2, Bell 1, Elam, Powers, Wise. Totals 18 5-13 52.
C. Valley;7;9;9;12;—;37
Yoncalla;13;12;10;17;—;52
3-Point Goals — C.V. 3 (Pool), Yon. 6 (Van Loon 3, Soto 2, Noffsinger 1). Total Fouls — C.V. 16, Yon. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.