YONCALLA — Alison Van Loon and Kaleigh Soto each scored eight first-quarter points as the Yoncalla girls raced to a 21-2 lead after one quarter and cruised to a 53-10 nonleague basketball victory over Mapleton Thursday night at Duncan Court.
Van Loon and Soto each had 18 points for the Eagles, who ran their season record to 5-0.
"I'm really proud of the girls," Yoncalla coach Kim Beer said. "Our goal was to turn things around this year and have a winning season. I know once we get into league play — and maybe even this Saturday — we're going to start hitting some stiffer competition."
Freshman Nichole Noffsinger had 11 points and seven rebounds also for Yoncalla, while Van Loon added six rebounds and six steals, and Soto picked seven steals. Hannah Harman led the Eagles with eight rebounds.
Yoncalla will be part of a stacked Class 1A Skyline League North Division, which will also feature North Douglas, Elkton and Days Creek. The North Division is a collective 11-0 through Thursday.
The Eagles visit Rogue Valley Adventist of Medford at 6:30 p.m. Saturday.
MAPLETON (10) — Blake 2, Jensen 2, Burruss 2, Wierichs 2, Holmes 2, Flansberg, Granger, Shird, Stevens, Bender. Totals 5 0-1 10.
YONCALLA (53) — Alison Van Loon 18, Kaleigh Soto 18, Noffsinger 11, Harman 4, Powers 2, Record, Elam, Martinez-Gray, Wise, Stevens. Totals 23 3-7 53.
Mapleton;2;4;2;2;—;10
Yoncalla;21;9;13;10;—;53
3-Point Goals — Map. 0, Yon. 4 (Van Loon 3, Noffsinger 1). Total Fouls — Map. 9, Yon. 5.
