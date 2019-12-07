YONCALLA — The Yoncalla girls basketball team improved to 3-0 on the season with a 37-27 nonleague win over North Clackamas Christian on Saturday at Duncan Court.
Kaleigh Soto and sophomore Alison Van Loon each scored 14 points for the Eagles, who have a new coach in Kim Beer. Van Loon also had eight rebounds and eight steals. Freshman Nichole Noffsinger grabbed six rebounds.
Nikki Hofer led the Saints (2-1) with 17 points.
Yoncalla will travel to Prospect Tuesday for a nonleague game.
NORTH CLACKAMAS CHRISTIAN (27) — Nikki Hofer 17, H. Meuser 3, Zook 3, Donovan 2, M. Meuser 2, Pitzi, Dale, Stark. Totals 11 4-6 27.
YONCALLA (37) — Kaleigh Soto 14, Alison Van Loon 14, Powers 6, Noffsinger 3, Elam, Gray, Harman. Totals 13 8-14 37.
N. Clackamas;8;5;5;9;—;27
Yoncalla;15;5;6;11;—;37
3-Point Goals — NCC 1 (Zook), Yon. 3 (Van Loon 2, Noffsinger 1). Total Fouls — NCC 10, Yon. 9.
