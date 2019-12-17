YONCALLA — The Yoncalla girls basketball team outscored Reedsport 27-5 in the second half and finished with a 46-17 nonleague win on Tuesday night at Duncan Court.
Kaleigh Soto scored 15 points for the Eagles (6-1). Ashley Powers had 10 points, Hannah Harman chipped in nine points and eight rebounds and freshman Nichole Noffsinger added eight points and six boards.
Cheyanne McCart was the top scorer for the Brave (0-6) with six points.
Yoncalla will host the Sutherlin JV Thursday. Reedsport is at home Friday against Rogue River.
REEDSPORT (17) — Cheyanne McCart 6, Brown, Smith, Manicke, Rohde, Schuttpelz, Corcoran 4, Seeley 5, Glover 2, Bond. Totals 3 9-18 17.
YONCALLA (46) — Kaleigh Soto 15, Record, Noffsinger 8, Elam, Van Loon 4, Gray Martinez, Wise, Harman 9, Powers 10. Totals 19 6-16 46.
Reedsport;6;6;1;4;—;17
Yoncalla;11;8;10;17;—;46
3-Point Goals — Reed. 2 (McCart, Seeley), Yon. 2 (Noffsinger, Harman). Total Fouls — Reed. 13, Yon. 17.
