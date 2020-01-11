YONCALLA — Sophomore guard Alison Van Loon led three Yoncalla players in double figures with 14 points and the Eagles defeated Riddle, 49-20, on Saturday in a Skyline League girls basketball game at Duncan Court.
Van Loon also made seven steals as the Eagles improved to 10-4 overall and 2-2 in the Skyline North. Freshman Nichole Noffsinger had 12 points and seven rebounds, while Ashley Powers added 10 points and nine boards.
Katarina Schartner was the lone player in double figures for the Irish (3-10, 1-3 South) with 10 points.
Yoncalla plays at New Hope Christian and Riddle travels to Days Creek Tuesday.
RIDDLE (20) — Katarina Schartner 10, Miles, Gaedecke, Langdon 2, Light, McCartt, Renfro 6, Linton, Davenport 2. Totals 9 2-7 20.
YONCALLA (49) — Alison Van Loon 14, Record 2, Elam, Powers 10, Soto 4, Noffsinger 12, Harman 5, Martinez-Gray 2, Stevens, Wise. Totals 21 3-9 49.
Riddle;10;6;2;2;—;20
Yoncalla;17;13;12;7;—;49
3-Point Goals — Rid. 0, Yon. 4 (Van Loon 2, Noffsinger 1, Harman 1). Total Fouls — Rid. 13, Yon. 14.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.