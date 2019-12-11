PROSPECT — Senior Kaleigh Soto had 11 points and freshman Nichole Noffsinger had 10 as the Yoncalla girls rolled to a 40-16 nonleague girls basketball victory over Prospect Charter Tuesday night.
Alison Van Loon and Hannah Harman added seven points each for the Eagles, who improved to 4-0 on the season.
Yoncalla will host Mapleton Thursday night.
YONCALLA (40) — Kaleigh Soto 11, Noffsinger 10, Van Loon 7, Harman 7, Powers 4, Record, Gray, Wise, Stevens. Totals 17 5-11 40.
PROSPECT (16) — Leeanna Lands 6, Oliver 4, M. Thompson 4, Breiholz 2, Cooper, S. Thompson, Doud. Totals 7 2-6 16.
Yoncalla;6;19;5;10;—;40
Prospect;4;7;2;3;—;16
