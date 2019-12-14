MEDFORD — Madelyn Bennett led three Rogue Valley Adventist players in double figures with 15 points and the host Hawks handed Yoncalla its first loss of the season, 51-22 Saturday night.
Kaleigh Soto had nine points for the Eagles, who trailed 30-14 at halftime.
The Eagles (5-1 host Reedsport Tuesday.
YONCALLA (22) — Kaleigh Soto 9, Powers 6, Van Loon 5, Harman 2, Record, Noffsinger, Elam, Martinez-Gray. Totals 7 5-8 22.
ROGUE VALLEY ADVENTIST (51) — Madelyn Bennett 15, Bishoff 14, Quave 12, Zamora 6, Porter 2, Donato, Cunningham. Totals 19 10-20 51.
Yoncalla;6;8;4;4;—;22
Rogue Valley;16;14;12;9;—;51
3-Point Goals — Yon. 1 (Soto), RVA 1 (Quave). Total Fouls — Yon. 17, RVA 5.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.