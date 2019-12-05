YONCALLA — The Yoncalla girls won their second basketball game in as many nights, holding off visiting Lowell 37-28 Thursday night in a nonleague game.
Kaleigh Soto led the Eagles with 19 points. Yoncalla outscored the Red Devils 22-2 in the third quarter. Lucy Plahn scored 10 points for Lowell (1-1). No other statistics were provided.
Yoncalla (2-0) will host North Clackamas Christian at 2 p.m. Saturday.
