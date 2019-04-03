EUGENE — The Roseburg girls lacrosse team dropped a 17-4 decision to Churchill on Tuesday night in a South Division game.
The Indians dropped to 2-2 overall and 1-2 in league.
Lauren Houston scored two goals for Roseburg, while Julia Spens and Emma Robbins each had one. Goalie Abrianna Smalley made 15 saves, 12 coming in the first half.
"They're the best team in our league right now, easily," RHS coach Felicia Mellor said of the Lancers.
Roseburg will travel to Salem Saturday for a pair of nonleague matches against South Salem and McNary at Sprague High.
