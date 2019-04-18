LAUREN HOUSTON
Roseburg senior
Sport: Lacrosse.
Position: Attack.
Age: 17.
Interests/Hobbies: Volunteer for Special Olympics, hiking, ceramics.
GPA: 3.8.
College Plans: Umpqua Community College for pre-nursing, then plans to transfer to Oregon State University.
Favorite Athlete: Megan Rapinoe, pro soccer player with the Seattle Reign who starred at the University of Portland.
Performance: Shined offensively in South Division matches against Thurston and Sheldon, scoring 10 goals.
Quotable: "I like the team environment of lacrosse. I think we're playing strong and getting to know the field better. We know how to pass the ball ... we need to work on our defense and build up our communication skills. When we focus, we play really well."
