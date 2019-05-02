The Roseburg High girls lacrosse team knocked off Marist 11-8 on Thursday in a South Division match on senior night.
The Tribe honored five seniors at the game. Sarah Lake, Julia Spens, Jensen Hellenthal, Paris Coleman and Lauren Houston all celebrated their final game at Finlay Field with a win.
Lake and Houston paced the team to victory as they scored four goals apiece. Also scoring for the Tribe in the game were Emma Robbins, Coleman and Spens.
Roseburg currently sits at 6-6, a three-win improvement over last season, and can finish the season above .500 with a win on Tuesday over Thurston.
