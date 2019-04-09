The Roseburg girls lacrosse team downed the winless Thurston Colts 14-8 at Finlay Field on Tuesday night in a South Division game.
Roseburg improved to 4-3 overall and 2-2 in league. The Tribe's win was the latest installment in the heated rivalry between the two squads.
Paris Coleman, Lauren Houston and Sarah Lake each scored four goals for the Indians, who led 9-4 at halftime. Emma Robbins and McKenna Melvin both contributed goals.
Freshman goalie Abrianna Smalley made seven saves for Roseburg. Thurston dropped to 0-3.
"We had a lot of sloppy ground balls," RHS coach Felicia Mellor said. "Other than that, it was good."
Roseburg will visit Sheldon on Friday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.