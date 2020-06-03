After elevating her lacrosse game at Roseburg High School, Emma Robbins is excited about continuing the sport at Linfield College in McMinnville.
The 18-year-old graduated senior will join the Wildcats' program in the fall. Robbins received a merit scholarship from Linfield, an NCAA Division III school.
"I feel incredibly blessed," Robbins said on Wednesday. "It's a sport I love, and something that's made such an impact on my life. I'm elated I get to continue playing."
Lacrosse is a popular club sport at the high school level, but isn't sanctioned by the Oregon School Activities Association.
The 5-foot-2 Robbins played three years of varsity lacrosse for the Indians. She turned in a strong junior season as an attack, leading the Oregon Girls Lacrosse Association's South Division with 44 goals and 13 assists en route to first-team all-league honors.
Roseburg finished 8-6 overall.
"I was very happy (with the season)," Robbins said. "I did have a goal of getting 50 goals and fell just short of that, and was ready to top it this year. The team was awesome, we had some really talented seniors."
Robbins didn't play basketball her senior season in order to concentrate on lacrosse. But the spring sports season was canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic.
"It's been a huge bummer," Robbins said. "I was just building up to this lacrosse season and it was really hard to not have it."
Roseburg girls lacrosse coach Felicia Cheatham felt Robbins was ready to have a big final prep season. Robbins received the Spirit Award last year.
"She's amazing," Cheatham said. "We made her one of the team captains because she's so positive. She's very team oriented. She was willing to be a really good teammate ... some players have the mindset they can get the ball downfield and will run it the entire way instead of passing it.
"Emma has a broader view of the field. She'll always take a step back, and is willing to see the whole field and pass the ball forward if needed."
Robbins was introduced to lacrosse through a clinic at Roseburg's Fremont Middle School.
"I had a friend that played and she got me to go the clinic with Mr. (Randy) Snelling in the eighth grade," Robbins said. "I just picked it up really quickly and loved it.
"I've played sports all my life, like soccer and basketball, and lacrosse is a good mix of everything. It's really high intensity and a lot of fun. I've definitely become more confident since my freshman year."
While Robbins was good with the stick at RHS, she was even better in the classroom with a 3.95 GPA. She plans to study pre-medicine at Linfield and aspires to be a naturopathic doctor.
"I've just been raised with the rule that academics come first," Robbins said. "If anything, being part of a sport makes me want to do better in the classroom. It keeps my mood better, is better for my mental health and helps you be more successful.
"It's a little disappointing not to have a perfect 4.0, but 3.95 is pretty good."
Robbins wraps up her time at RHS with graduation-related activities this weekend. Roseburg High's class of 2020 Commencement Ceremonies will be streamed via the Roseburg High School website at 11 a.m. Saturday, followed by a car parade.
"We're going to celebrate as a family," Robbins said. "I'll get to see friends before we split off (to college)."
