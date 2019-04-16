The Roseburg girls lacrosse team fell 19-15 to South Eugene on Tuesday night at Finlay Field in a South Division match.
The loss dropped the Indians to 4-5 on the year and 2-4 in league play. They currently sit fourth in the South with five games remaining in the season.
Roseburg will visit West Albany on Friday night in a nonleague contest.
