EUGENE — The Roseburg girls lacrosse team opened its season Wednesday night with a 14-5 win over South Eugene in a South Division match.
Sarah Lake led the Indians with five goals. Lauren Houston and Emma Robbins each scored three times, while Paris Coleman, Julia Spens and McKenna Melvin added goals.
"It was awesome. The girls played really well," RHS coach Felicia Mellor said. "Our goalie (freshman Abrianna Smalley) is a natural. They took 15 shots on goal and she made 10 saves."
Roseburg will host Crescent Valley of Corvallis at 6:30 p.m. Friday night at Finlay Field in a nonleague contest.
