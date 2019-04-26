The Roseburg High girls lacrosse team defeated Sheldon 12-9 on Friday night in a South Division match at Finlay Field.
Emma Robbins led the Tribe with four goals and seniors Sarah Lake and Paris Coleman added three apiece to pace Roseburg (6-6, 3-5 South) to victory.
It was an evenly matched contest between the Tribe and Irish. Roseburg though, decided to make sure the game was never in doubt. Roseburg jumped out to a 4-0 lead in the first seven minutes.
Sheldon returned fire with similar efficiency, evening up the game at four goals apiece.
The Tribe quickly made sure to prevent further comebacks, rocketing to a 9-4 halftime lead. Roseburg went up 10-4 before the Irish made another run, getting within one at 10-9.
Lake and Coleman added their final goals in the closing period to account for the final margin.
The win was the final game before senior night for Lake and Coleman among other seniors from Roseburg. Coleman acknowledged the reality that her lacrosse career and her time in high school is coming to a close.
"It's a bittersweet feeling. It still hasn't really hit me, that I'm a senior yet, so I think that'll be the final, like, woah, I'm a senior!" Coleman said.
Lake added three goals in the game and was pleased to play well.
"I was taking smart shots and had great assists from Emma and Paris," she said.
Roseburg coach Felicia Mellor felt her team played well as a unit.
"I think this was a game where everyone played really well cohesively," she said. "Sarah Lake typically always has a good game and that was true today. Emma had four and did well. Sarah and Emma took hard, low shots, and they weren't afraid, and that resulted in (goals for them)."
Roseburg will host St. Mary's Tuesday.
(0) comments
