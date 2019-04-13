EUGENE — The Sheldon Irish defeated the Roseburg Indians 17-15 on Friday night in a South Division girls lacrosse match.
The Tribe dropped to 4-4 overall and 2-3 in league.
Lauren Houston finished with six goals for Roseburg. Sarah Lake and Emma Robbins each scored three goals, Paris Coleman had two and McKenna Melvin one.
Indians coach Felicia Mellor noted her team came up with 27 groundballs and the draw control was good, with Lake, Coleman and Jensen Hellenthal each getting six.
"I'm happy with how we played," Mellor said. The Indians trailed 9-4 at halftime, but rallied to tie up the contest at 15 before the Irish scored the last two goals.
Roseburg will host South Eugene Tuesday night at Finlay Field in a league contest.
