ASHLAND — The Ashland girls soccer team picked up a 3-0 nonconference win over Roseburg on Tuesday.
Mya Holzshu scored in the 13th minute, Makenna Page struck in the 31st minute and Mary Wilson converted in the 64th minute for the Grizzlies (2-0-1). Wilson added a pair of assists.
The Grizzlies outshot the Indians (2-2) 16-0. Freshman goalkeeper Amy Carpenter made 16 saves for the Tribe.
"Ashland is very good, a completely different team from last year," Roseburg coach Kristin Parks said. "They controlled the entire game."
Parks was pleased with the defensive efforts of Carpenter, Katie Knudson, Kaitlyn Riley, Ellie Ronk and Kylee Schmeichel. The Indians lost sophomore forward/midfielder Madasyn Van Acker (possible concussion) at the start of the second half.
The Indians are off until Sept. 20, when they open Southwest Conference play at South Eugene.
