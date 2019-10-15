TRI CITY — The South Umpqua girls soccer team played well in a 2-0 loss to unbeaten Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bruins (10-0, 5-0 SD4) are No. 3 in the OSAAtoday coaches' poll and No. 2 in the power rankings. Hannah James scored both goals for Brookings.
Senior goalkeeper Kyla Pires made 25 saves for the Lancers (1-9-2, 1-5). Coach Cadence Whiteley said Madison Shepherd and the rest of the defense turned in a strong performance.
"I was very happy with our effort," Whiteley said. "We made them work for it."
S.U. will host Douglas on Thursday.
