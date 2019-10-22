BROOKINGS — The South Umpqua girls soccer team dropped a 2-0 decision to league-leading Brookings-Harbor on Tuesday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bruins improved to 12-1 on the season and 8-0 in league.
Senior goalkeeper Kyla Pires made 25 saves for the Lancers (1-11-2, 1-7 SD4). S.U. coach Cadence Whiteley said senior center/midfielder Hannah Lowell and junior defender Madison Shepherd had solid performances.
South Umpqua hosts Sutherlin on Thursday.
