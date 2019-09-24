SUTHERLIN — The Sutherlin girls soccer team gave Brookings-Harbor a battle, but dropped a 1-0 decision on Monday in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bulldogs (1-5, 0-2 SD4) got a strong defensive game from Aysiah Candelaria, coach Miguel Carrillo said.
Sutherlin returns to league play Thursday, visiting South Umpqua.
