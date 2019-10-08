BROOKINGS — The No. 3-ranked Brookings-Harbor girls soccer team remained unbeaten on the season on Tuesday with a 3-0 victory over South Umpqua in a Class 3A/2A/1A Special District 4 game.
The Bruins are 8-0 overall and 4-0 in league. Senior goalkeeper Kyla Pires made 18 saves for the Lancers (1-7-2, 1-3 SD4). S.U. coach Cadence Whiteley singled out junior center-back Madison Shepherd for a strong performance.
The Lancers host Douglas on Thursday.
